Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship has always been the talk of the town. However, a few months back, speculations of their split started floating around on various social media platforms. The couple have been grabbing headlines for the rumours surrounding their breakup over the past few weeks, and according to latest reports, the couple almost split two months back. It was hard for both of them as they had decided to part ways, demanding some personal space, but are reportedly getting back together. Nothing remains clear about the reason for their split as of now. Earlier in the episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Arjun said that he would not like to speak on his relationship publicly in the absence of his partner. Malaika Arora and Aditi Govitrikar Strike a Stylish Pose with Their Girl Gang After Dinner Date (Watch Video).

Check Out the Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)