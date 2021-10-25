Shah Ruk Khan's son Aryan Khan's drugs case is getting chaotic with each passing day. Amid this, now, Mika Singh has slammed Bollywood for not supporting SRK during tough times. After filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took a dig at the industrywallahs for not standing by SRK, singer Mika agreed with him and also added his thoughts to the same. Check it out.

Mika Singh:

You are absolutely right brother, they all are watching the drama and cannot say even a single word. I’m with @iamsrk. #AryanKhan should be given bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh unity dikhanyenge. https://t.co/DRYyyTxCkE — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)