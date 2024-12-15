Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt Instagram story featuring Dr Rajnikanth, the father of chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju. In the video, Rajnikanth spoke about his family's dedication to Gukesh’s journey, saying that it wasn’t a "sacrifice" but their responsibility as parents to support him. Eventually, Gukesh's father made a tough decision to leave his job as an ENT surgeon to travel with his son to tournaments. Anushka reacted to the video by praising Rajnikanth’s words, calling them "beautiful words by a champion parent," and added a red heart emoji. ‘From Grandmaster to World Champion,’ Video Goes Viral of D Gukesh With His Parents, Showcasing His Journey After Becoming FIDE World Chess Champion.

Anushka Sharna Reacts to Gukesh Dommaraju’s Father’s Video

Anushka Sharma's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

