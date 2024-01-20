Actress Bhagyashree recently shared a surprising revelation about her close bond with Salman Khan during an interview with Pinkvilla. She disclosed that their friendship deepened due to an amusing incident. While shooting for "Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke" in Ooty for a month, Salman, who was also a friend of her husband Himalaya Dasani, was the first to discover their relationship. Bhagyashree recalled the day when Salman, behaving unusually, started singing the song in her ear during a press event on the set. Initially puzzled by his flirtatious antics, she wondered why he was acting this way. Bhagyashree Reveals How Her Maine Pyar Kiya Co-Star Salman Khan Was Asked To ‘Catch And Smooch’ Her During A Photoshoot, Here's How He Reacted.

