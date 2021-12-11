The long wait for Brahmastra fans is over as Karan Johar has took to Twitter and announced a grand event to Introduce Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva and release Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan film's motion poster. The event to take place at Thyagraj Stadium, New Delhi from December 15, 4 pm onwards. Karan Johar took the news to Twitter and wrote "Holding my breath in anticipation & folding my hands in invitation, The air seems to stand still around me, as I call out to all the fans who have waited patiently for just this moment - Join the epic trio of #Brahmastra at a grand stage that we've set to introduce our Shiva!"

Check Out Karan Johar's Announcement Tweet Below:

Holding my breath in anticipation & folding my hands in invitation 🙏 The air seems to stand still around me, as I call out to all the fans who have waited patiently for just this moment - Join the epic trio of #Brahmastra at a grand stage that we've set to introduce our Shiva! pic.twitter.com/c4ADllYOuX — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 11, 2021

