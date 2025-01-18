A startling incident occurred on the set of Mere Husband Ki Biwi at the Imperial Palace in Mumbai's Royal Palms, where the ceiling unexpectedly collapsed during a song shoot. The sequence featured actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Director Mudassar Aziz and producer Jackky Bhagnani were also on set when the accident took place. Ashok Dubey of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) explained that the collapse mishap was triggered by vibrations from the sound system being used during filming. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported. ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Release Date: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh’s Film To Hit Theatres on February 21 (Watch Video).

Mishap on the Set of 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'

