The trailer for Crakk is out! Starring Vidyut Jammwal, alongside Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, the movie is touted to be first-ever Indian action sports drama. Packed with rip-roaring action, thrilling adventure and heart-pounding sports stunts, the film promises a new landmark for the genre. Expect top-notch production values, a cinematic spectacle and pure adrenaline pumping through your veins when it hits theatres on February 23. Crakk Song 'Dil Jhoom': Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi Crack the Sizzle Code in This Romantic Track (Watch Video).

Watch Crakk Trailer:

