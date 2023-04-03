Priyanka Chopra set many tongues wagging when she gave an interview to a podcast and claimed that she has beef with some people in Bollywood and she was ousted from several projects as a result. Although she didn't name anyone, many on social media quickly pointed fingers towards Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. However, no such animosities were seen when Priyanka was seen hugging and chatting with Karan Johar during the grand Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event. Later Gauri Khan, SRK's spouse was seen enjoying Ranveer Singh and Priyanka's onstage dance to Dil Dhadakne Do's "Gallan Goodiyaan".

