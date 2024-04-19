Amid his busy schedule on the set of War 2, Hrithik Roshan met with the French Consul General in Mumbai, Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet. The Consul General expressed his admiration for Hrithik and shared a snapshot of their encounter on X (formerly known as Twitter), where the actor sported a relaxed look in a tracksuit. It seems the consul general is quite a fan of Hrithik! War 2: Jr NTR Unveils His Intriguing Look for YRF Spy Universe Film in Mumbai Arrival (View Pics).

Hrithik Roshan Meets French Consul General Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRaj Anand (@rajanandamour)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)