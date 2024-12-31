Nora Fatehi recently won everyone's hearts after she travelled by train from Mumbai to Ratnagiri to attend the wedding of her long-time team member Anup. The actress, known for her sizzling dance moves, recorded her experience at the festivities and released a vlog for her fans, offering them a glimpse into the wedding. Due to popular demand, the Madgaon Express actress dropped another vlog, where she could be seen sensually immersing herself in the celebrations. Nora even became emotional during the wedding while looking at Anup and his better half, Richa. She could be heard saying, "He's like married and he's a man now. He was our boy, now he's like responsible. I love it, so cute. Now he'll have kids. So happy for him". Watch the video below. Nora Fatehi Takes Train From Dadar to Ratnagiri for Team Member’s Wedding, Dances to ‘Chikni Chameli’ and ‘Zingaat’ (Watch Heartwarming Video).

Nora Fatehi Drops Vlog 2 From Her Team Member’s Wedding in Ratnagiri

