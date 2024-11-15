Bollywood actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi caused a stir on Friday (November 15) when she publicly alleged that she had received a phone call offering a bribe in exchange for her vote in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections. In her post on X, she revealed that the call was a recorded message offering her INR 3,000 to cast her vote in favour of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Expressing her shock and disapproval, she questioned the legality of such an act. "I got a phone call with a recorded voice offering 3k to vote for #MahaVikasAghadi. Is this even legal?" she wrote. FYI, the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 are set to take place on November 20 across all 288 constituencies. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Says Maha Vikas Aghadi To Take Historic Steps for Farmers by Fixing INR 7,000 per Quintal Plus Bonus for Soyabean.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Says She Was Offered INR 3,000 to Vote

Got a phone call with a recorded voice offering 3k to vote for #MahaVikasAghadi. Is this even legal 🙄🙄🙄 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) November 15, 2024

