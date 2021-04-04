Kapil Sharma and Ginny Chatrath name their son Trishaan. The actor-comedian confirmed the same on Twitter while thanking singer Neeti Mohan for her birthday wishes. She requested him to tell his son's name and Kapil obliged.

Check out Kapil Sharma's tweet here...

Thank you neeti 🤗❤️ hope ur taking well care of urself 🤗 we named him trishaan 😍🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/776HlHVm0f — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 4, 2021

