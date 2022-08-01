Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram today and confirmed that he's all set to appear on Koffee With Karan Season 7. The actor shared a few stylish pics of himself in printed white shirt and jeans along with a caption that reads, "Koffee date with ________." Well, it'll be interesting to see with whom he will be sharing the kouch. What say, are you excited? Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 4: Vijay Deverakonda Tells Karan Johar He Wouldn’t Mind a Threesome! (Watch Video).

Ishaan Khatter:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)