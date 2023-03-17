Pippa, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, is based on the Battle of Garibpur. There were reports doing rounds citing that the makers are planning to release Pippa directly on the OTT platform. An official statement from the makers of Pippa and Multiplex Association of India has been issued in which reports on the film’s OTT release have been slammed. It read, “Pippa is a film that has been made for the big screen and an official announcement about the release date will be made soon.” Pippa: It’s a Wrap for Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur’s War Film; Check Out New Stills!

Pippa To Release In Theatres

Official statement from the makers of Pippa and Multiplex Association of India. pic.twitter.com/mMN94qPwmC — Roy Kapur Films (@roykapurfilms) March 17, 2023

