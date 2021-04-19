Prachi Desai opened up about how she was asked for sexual favours in order to be cast in a ‘big film’. She added that she refused to give in.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Prachi said, “I think very direct propositions were made to get cast in a certain film, a big film, but I have outright said no. Even after that director has called me, after saying no, I have still said that I am not interested in your film.”

