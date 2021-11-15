Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have finally tied the knot after being in a relationship with each other for more than a decade now. They even shared adorable photos of their wedding ceremony on their respective Instagram handle. Sanya Malhotra, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Adarsh Gourav were some celebs who congratulated the couple on the occasion.

Congratulate Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha! Say Celebs

Congratulate Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha! Say Celebs (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao Shares Adorable Stills With Wifey Patralekha From Wedding Ceremony

Patralekha Shares Wedding Photo

