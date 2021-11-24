The much-awaited update on '83 starring Ranveer Singh is out! As reportedly, the Kabir Khan directorial's trailer will be out in the first week of December, mostly on 1st or 2nd. Besides that, the report also hints that the cricket period biopic will hit the screens on Christmas 2021. The movie features Ranveer as the iconic former cricketer Kapil Dev. Excited?

Check It Out:

#Xclusiv... '83' TRAILER ON EITHER 1ST/2ND DEC... Team #83TheFilm will unveil #83Trailer either on 1 or 2 Dec 2021... The date will be finalized once #RanveerSingh's availability is confirmed... Looking at 3-week promotion window... #Christmas 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/hhSy7wV0WW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 24, 2021

