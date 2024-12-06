Riteish Deshmukh congratulated Maharashtra’s newly sworn-in Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, who took the oath for the third time on December 5. The grand ceremony occurred at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, where Fadnavis was joined by his key allies, Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP’s) Ajit Pawar, who were sworn in as deputies. In his message, Riteish congratulated the chief minister and wished them good luck for their governance. Shah Rukh Khan Shares Warm Hug With Sachin Tendulkar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh at Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Oath-Taking Ceremony (Watch Videos).

Riteish Deshmukh Congrats Devendra Fadnavis

Heartiest Congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. My best wishes for your successful tenure. pic.twitter.com/ZbfOiG40XS — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 5, 2024

Riteish Deshmukh Congrats Ajit Pawar

Riteish Deshmukh Congrats Eknath Shinde

Shri @mieknathshinde ji - many congratulations on being sworn in as the Dy Chief Minister of Maharashtra- खूप खूप शुभेच्छा 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nTjX4ujZhw — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 5, 2024

