Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia recently recreated Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's "Tum Kya Mile" song from their upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film is directed by Karan Johar. In the short reel, which Neha shared on her Instagram, she wore a bedazzling maroon saree that went well with Angad Bedi’s black shirt and jeans ensemble. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh Grooves to ‘Tum Kya Mile’ in New Hilarious Video, Alia Bhatt Reacts.

Check Out The Video Of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)