R Madhavan has called himself 'ignorant' after he drew flak for claiming that 'panchang', a Hindu calendar, helped ISRO to successfully launch a rocket into space. The Rocketry: The Nambi Effect star took to Twitter and said he 'deserves' to be trolled for calling the 'almanac' a 'panchang' in tamil. His film is scheduled to release on July 1 in theatres. Rocketry Star R Madhavan Claims 'Panchangam' Played Crucial Role in ISRO's Mars Mission, Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

Check It Out:

🙏🙏I deserve this for calling the Almanac the “Panchang” in tamil. Very ignorant of me.🙈🙈🙈🤗🚀❤️Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission.A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar. 🚀❤️ https://t.co/CsLloHPOwN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 26, 2022

