A suspect was detained in Chhattisgarh on January 18 in connection with the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence earlier this week. Identified as 31-year-old Aakash Kailash Kannojia, the suspect was apprehended by the Chhattisgarh Railway Protection Force (RPF) aboard the Gyaneshwari Express in Durg district. Mumbai Police had issued an alert with the suspect’s photo and location details, leading to his interception. A Mumbai Police team is now en route to Durg for further interrogation. A fresh photo of the suspect has emerged after his capture. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Suspect Aakash Kanojia Nabbed Was Travelling From Jnaneswari Express Train in Chhattisgarh, To Be Handed Over to Mumbai Police, Says IG RPF Munawar Khursheed (See Pic and Video).

Suspect Aakash Kailash Kannojia's Fresh Pic After Being Nabbed by RPF

