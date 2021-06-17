Superstar Salman Khan who was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is already in talks for his next. As according to Pinkvilla, the actor is in advanced talks with acclaimed director Rajkumar for an action thriller. It is going to be based on true events for the pages of Indian History. Reports also hint that he will play spy Ravindra Kaushik in the film. Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Is Now Called Bhaijaan; To Release In Diwali 2022 - Reports.

"Salman has loved the world that Gupta has created and is very eager to explore it soon. The two are in advanced talks for this project, in-fact, if everything goes as planned, the director will jump into the pre-production stage within the next two months, " a source close to the development told the portal.

Check It Out:

Salman Khan confirms another project. After #Tiger3, #Antim & #Bhaijaan he will work with critically acclaimed Director Rajkumar Gupta (Director of #RAID).



Action Thriller based on Real Events. Script demands a Superstar 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hp603tJFAm— Filmbiopsy (@Filmbiopsy1) June 16, 2021

