Salman Khan, born on December 27, 1965, celebrates his 59th birthday today. The Sikandar actor marked the occasion with an intimate gathering of family and close friends from the industry. Hosted by his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, at her residence, the celebration was graced by notable guests, including Sangeeta Bijlani, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and many others. Arriving in style and escorted by tight security, Salman made a grand entrance for his special day. Check out the pictures below: Salman Khan Birthday 2024: 59th Birthday HD Wishes, Messages and Greetings for Superstar Available for Free Download and Sharing on WhatsApp.

Salman Khan

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Arpita Khan Sharma

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Arbaaz Khan

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sshura Khan

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Iulia Vantur

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sangeeta Bijlani

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sohail Khan

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Bobby Deol

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The Deshmukhs

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Nirvan Khan

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

