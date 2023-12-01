Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar, the ace filmmaker who is known for helming projects such as Talvar, Raazi, Chhapaak among others. So when it came to Sam Bahadur, a film that is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the expectations were sky-rocketing. It features a brilliant star cast with Vicky Kaushal playing the titular role. But looks like Sam Bahadur could not manage to live up to the expectations. Although critics have lauded Vicky’s ‘brave act’, they have labelled the narrative of this movie as ‘disjointed’. Take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics on Sam Bahadur. Sam Bahadur Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal's Showy Performance Isn't Enough to Make This Superficial Biopic Work! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Hindustan Times – His (Vicky Kaushal) offscreen candour and self-accepting ways translate beautifully into the protagonist’s optimism and unwavering faith in his abilities. But the strands that tie them together, such as Manekshaw’s banter with his radio set-carrying cook, the leading man and his lady’s ballroom meet-cute — or the sequence where he is seen making the wildly popular declaration about gurkhas and fear, feel disjointed and in desperate need to be cut some slack on account of the film’s largely sanguine tone.

The Indian Express – The film suffers from being excessively declamatory, with the background music overpowering the momentous events and the towering individuals on screen: the only one who escapes this, and keeps standing tall right through the film is Vicky Kaushal In and As Mankeshaw. This is Kaushal’s most challenging role, and he plays it to perfection.

India Today – The biggest issue with the film is how disjointed it feels. The jump cuts from one moment to another are jarring. Production and set design, costumes and make-up department score big too.

The Quint – Kaushal’s chemistry with Malhotra and Shaikh (the former comfortable and the latter cheeky) keep the film somewhat intact. Sam Bahadur isn’t a bad movie by any standards; the film’s heart is in the right place but it doesn't beat with enough conviction to make it a brilliant watch.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)