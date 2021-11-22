Filmmaker Sanjay Khan was on a flight to Dubai when he failed to recognize Bollywood actress Preity Zinta as she was introduced by his daughter Simone. Khan took to Twitter and wrote "Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought its my duty to apologise that I couldn't recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to dubai. Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of ur films with ur beautiful face."

Check Out Sanjay Khan's Tweet Below:

