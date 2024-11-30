Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan’s D’YAVOL Scotch whisky has won the ‘Best Overall Scotch’ and 'Best Of Class’ Blended Malt Scotch Whisky awards at the 2024 New York World Spirits Competition for its flagship whisky, INCEPTION. Aryan Khan, Co-Founder, of D’YAVOL, said, “Winning this prestigious award is both a validation and an inspiration for us at D'YAVOL. It’s proof that our belief in authenticity, quality and craftsmanship resonates globally." Shah Rukh Khan, Co-founder, of D’YAVOL, said, “INCEPTION’s award at the New York World Spirits Competition is a testament to the belief that the finest things in life are crafted with care and passion". ’Rahul Aaya Nahi Toh Sab Shuru Ho Gaye' Delhi Capitals Kindle With KL Rahul's Arrival With Shah Rukh Khan's Screen Name, Use Iconic Scenes and Poses From SRK's Bollywood Movies (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan’s D’YAVOL Scotch Sweeps Prestigious 2024 New York World Spirits Awards

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)