Delhi Capitals (DC) shared a video on their social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) where DC fans were recreating the iconic poses of legendary Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. Towards the end of that video, India batter KL Rahul was also seen recreating SRK's poses. Hilariously, the franchise changed Shahrukh Khan's face and replaced it with Rahul's face. The video has gone viral on social media sites and has gained a lot of attention since then. Delhi Capitals purchased KL Rahul for INR 14 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. KL Rahul IPL Team 2025: Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 Crore, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Pick Liam Livingstone for INR 8.75 Crore.

KL Rahul Does Iconic Shahrukh Khan Pose

Rahul aaya nahi ki sab shuru ho gaye 😂 pic.twitter.com/I1e5GdY5eR — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 30, 2024

