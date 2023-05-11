In a recent scoop revealed by journo Rahul Raut, it is reported that Anees Bazmee, of Welcome and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame, is working on an action-comedy. Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly cast as leads in the film. The movie is produced by Dil Raju and Ekta Kapoor. Watch this space for any further updates on the project, including an official announcement from all involved. Rainbow: Rashmika Mandanna and Dev Mohan Team Up for Director Shantharuban’s Next! View Pics From the Pooja Ceremony.

Here's the Scoop From Rahul Raut:

EXCLUSIVE!! #RashmikaMandanna roped in opposite #ShahidKapoor in @BazmeeAnees's next action comedy... The double-role mass entertainer goes on floors around July-August this year! https://t.co/JbGFfioQWp — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) May 11, 2023

