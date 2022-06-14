Shraddha Kapoor's brother, Siddhant Kapoor and four others, who were arrested on June 13 for allegedly consuming drugs while partying at a nightclub in Bengaluru, were released on bail the very next day. Now, on June 14, Siddhanth was interrogated by cops after which he gave his first statement to TOI. He said that he have been cooperating in the case and also praised he police. Read below for more deets. Siddhanth Kapoor Detained In Bengaluru: Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Released On Bail After Arrest Over Consumption Of Drugs.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)