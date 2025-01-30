Actress Rashmika Mandanna is certainly making waves in her career, starring as the female lead in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar alongside Salman Khan, a pairing that has created a lot of excitement. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release. However, as per latest update in Filmfare, the duo has been signed for another project together. Reports suggest that Salman and Rashmika will reunite for an upcoming (untitled) film directed by Atlee. Sources revealed that the pair had a great working dynamic on the Sikandar set, and Rashmika’s performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule impressed both Atlee and Salman, which led to them being cast together again for a new project. Official details about the project are still awaited. ‘Sikandar’ Set Video Leaked Online: Visuals From Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Hyderabad Shoot Surface Amid New Death Threat to Bollywood Superstar.

Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in Atlee's Next?

