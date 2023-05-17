Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's next Singham Again is one of the most anticipated films. The movie will see Deepika Padukone as the female lead with Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar making cameos. Now, as per latest buzz, Vicky Kaushal is also roped in for the cop universe. Reportedly his role will be different from other cop characters in the flick. However, an official announcement with regards to this news is awaited. Singham Again To Release on Diwali 2024; Ajay Devgn To Start Shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Film in July.

Vicky Kaushal in Singham Again:

