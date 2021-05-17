Sonu Sood shared screengrabs on Twitter after the District Magistrate and Collector of Ganjam mentioned that the actor's foundation didn't contact them to arrange a bed for a patient. The Bollywood actor via his post said that he never claimed to have contacted the DM. To this, even the DM replied.

Check It Out:

Sir, We never claimed that we approached you, it's the needy who approached us & we arranged the bed for him, attatched are the chats for your reference.Ur office is doing a great job & u can double check that we had helped him too.Have DM you his contact details. Jai hind , 🇮🇳 https://t.co/9atQhI3r4b pic.twitter.com/YUam9AsjNQ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 17, 2021

DM of Ganjam:

Our intention was not to criticise your system. We have our own TEAM GANJAM to ensure bed availability for patient which work 24*7. Still it’s our duty to investigate if any issues about bed availability. That’s why we cleared the facts. You and your Organization doing great job. https://t.co/nBvIvZR7lM — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) May 17, 2021

