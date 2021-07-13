This is breaking news! As the former Indian cricketer, Sourav Ganguly has given a nod to his biopic. Ganguly told News 18, "Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything."

However, that's not it, as the piece further elaborates that as per sources Ranbir Kapoor is the hot choice, considering Dada himself has suggested his name. But there are two more actors in the race as well. Let's wait and watch!

Check It Out:

