Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh's film Thank God now has a release date. On November 21, the makers of the movie made the official announcement that the slice of life hilarious project will hit the big screens on July 29, 2022. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film will see Nora Fatehi making a special appearance and also a Hindi version of the Manike Mage Hithe song by Yohani.

Check It Out:

