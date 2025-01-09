Bollywood star Nora Fatehi recently revealed that she and her team were asked to evacuate their hotel due to the raging wildfires in Los Angeles. Sharing her experience with fans, Nora posted a video on Instagram stories describing the situation as "insane." She said, "I’ve never seen anything like this. The wildfires are crasy. We just received an evacuation order, so I quickly packed up and am heading to the airport." Nora expressed concern about her flight possibly being cancelled and promised to keep her followers updated. However, she didn’t disclose the reason for her visit to LA. FYI, The massive wildfires in LA have destroyed hundreds of homes, including those of Hollywood celebrities like Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Adam Brody and others. 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires: ‘Police Academy’ Actor Steve Guttenberg Joins First Responders in Pacific Palisades Evacuations (Watch Video).

Nora Fatehi Leaves Her LA Hotel Due To Wildfire

