Looks like Tiger 3 will create history at the domestic box office. Starring Salman Khan as spy agent Tiger, Katrina Kaif as Zoya and Emran Hashmi is said to earn Rs 40 crore at the ticket window on its opening day. As per Hindustan Times, the occupancy of the flick on day one is said to be more than expected. Tiger 3 will be the third biggest opener for Katrina after Vijay Krishna Acharya's 2018 period action adventure film Thugs of Hindostan, also produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, and Bharat. Tiger 3 Movie Review: Not Even Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Cameo Can Save Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Dullest Entry Into YRF Spy Universe (LatestLY Exclusive).

