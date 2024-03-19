The first look for director Nikkhil Advani's upcoming film Vedaa has arrived, and it's packed with action! The teaser promises a high-octane experience with John Abraham pulling off some daredevil stunts. The story revolves around a young woman's fight for justice, with John seemingly playing the role of her mentor and protector. The teaser effectively highlights the film's core elements - action, suspense and a central female character. Vedaa hits theaters on July 12. Vedaa Poster Out! Check Out First Look of John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Action Thriller Film (View Pic).

Watch Vedaa Teaser:

