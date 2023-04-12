'Vicky Kaushal Career Drops' is the topmost trend on Twitter right now. Well, after reports of Ranveer Singh replacing Vicky in mega budget film The Immortal Ashwatthama went viral online, concerned fans feel that Kaushal's career is going for toss. Reportedly, director Aditya Dhar has approached Ranveer to play the role of a mythological character of Ashwatthama in his film. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news as of yet. Ranveer Singh to Replace Vicky Kaushal in Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama?

'Shocking'

In a shocking turn of events #RanveerSingh is rumoured to have Replaced #VickyKaushal in #AdityaDhar's #TheImmortalAshwatthama . Vicky Kaushal Career Drops is real.. — Sneha Singh Chandel🇮🇳 (@sneha_raj15) April 12, 2023

'Vicky Bhai'

Vicky bhai after knowing The Immortal Aswhatthama is in hands of Ranveer Singh . Vicky Kaushal Career Drops pic.twitter.com/jOiurwYOy2 — Mere Bina (@MereBina) April 12, 2023

'Declining'

Vicky's career is seen to be declining as he has been replaced on this long awaited project the immortal aswathama This is really shocking for his career there seem to be a problem with his management that his career is declining Vicky Kaushal Career Drops — Akku Jain🤙 (@VishGaming0547) April 12, 2023

'Wrong'

It is very sad to hear about Vicky Kaushal, friends, whatever has happened to him is very wrong. Vicky Kaushal Career Drops — Sana Raj (@Sana1997B) April 12, 2023

