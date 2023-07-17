Not just Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja attended the Wimbledon men's final 2023. Aamir Khan was also present at the All England Club in London for the Wimbledon finals with his daughter Ira Khan and both his sons, Junaid and Azad. Ira took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie with all of them. Aamir was seen in a blue shirt and sported a moustache. Wimbledon 2023 Final: Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman, Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield and Other Hollywood Actors Grace the Grand Slam Event (View Pics).

Check Out Ira Khan's Instagram Post Here:

Aamir Khan with Daughter Ira and Sons Junaid and Azad (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)