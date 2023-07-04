The "trend" of concert goers throwing things on stage has not yet stopped unfortunately. But artists have surely heard of it by now and are hopefully aware that they need to watch out for something being hurled towards them. Adele however took a different approach to the situation and called out those who throw things at one of her concerts, and even dared them to throw something at her, joking that she would "fucking kill" them. She held a t-shirt gun in her hand which made the whole thing even more hilarious. Adele Reveals Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance' Is Her Fave Karaoke Song.

Watch Adele's Video Here:

Adele talks about concertgoers throwing things at artists: “I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll fucking kill you.” pic.twitter.com/vy680y8ekm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 4, 2023

