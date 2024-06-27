Bill Cobbs, the revered character actor celebrated for his wise and ever-present screen roles in later life, passed away at 90 on June 25. He died at his home in California's Inland Empire, surrounded by loved ones, likely from natural causes. Originally from Cleveland, Cobbs starred in memorable films like The Hudsucker Proxy, The Bodyguard, and Night at the Museum, beginning his career with a fleeting role in 1974's The Taking of Pelham One Two Three. With over 200 credits in film and TV, his later roles often brought profound depth to his characters, marking a poignant legacy in Hollywood. Ryan O’Neal Dies At 82; Actor Was Known For His Roles in Barry Lyndon, Love Story, Paper Moon Among Others.

Bill Cobbs No More

