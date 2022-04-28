Marvel's Cinemacon presentation kicked off with them presenting first look at the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The footage featured Nakia (Lupita Nyong'O), Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) at the front lines getting ready for a big battle. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theatres on November 11, 2022. Black Panther – Wakanda Forever: Makers to Resume Filming From Next Week With Letitia Wright.

Check Out The Source Below:

Footage of Black Panther Wakanda Forever was just shown at CinemaCon! There was a shot of Nakia, Shuri & Okoye all on the front line of a major battle that’s about to take place. pic.twitter.com/YgMSLrTgzI — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) April 27, 2022

