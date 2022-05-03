If you are planning to watch the Marvel film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, please avoid going on social media. Or atlead mute the hashtags related to the film and its stars. For some images have been leaked from the premiere of the movie that happened on May 2 and they contain MAJOR SPOILERS, including (now not-so) secret cameos. With these leaks going viral, Marvel fans are asking Twitterati to not spoil the movie for them. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Review: Early Reactions Call Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel Film a Crazy Ride, Praise the Horror Elements.

Be Like Doctor Strange

No Spoilers!

That's Some Curse

If you post spoilers for #DrStrangeMultiverseOfMadness I hope your iceblock falls of the stick onto a muddy floor and you forget to say "1 2 3 no germs". Stuboom — Jone Veisamasama (@94jayvee) May 2, 2022

Do Say That!

Follow the Rules!

Enjoy the movie. Review the movie. But please no spoilers. #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/r0UqYv5CgC — Aussierobbo and the Englishgent (@RobboAndGent) May 3, 2022

