Rapper Drake has filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) in US district court, accusing the label of defamation and harassment. This legal action follows his previous move to drop a legal case against the inflated claims surrounding Kendrick Lamar's track Not Like Us. In his lawsuit, filed on January 15, the rapper claims that UMG (Universal Music Group) knowingly approved and promoted a song that falsely labels him a paedophile. The lawsuit points to the track's viral success, alleging it was part of a campaign designed to malign Drake's character. According to the New York Times, the lawsuit alleges that the track was created with the specific intent to convey the false and damaging accusation that Drake is a criminal paedophile, inciting public support for vigilante justice. Drake Files Second Lawsuit Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s Diss Track ‘Not Like Us,’ Alleging Defamation.

Drake Accuses Universal Music Group of Defamation in ‘Not Like Us’ Lawsuit

Drake is officially suing UMG over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' • Accuses them of spreading false claims that he's a pedophile through the diss track • Says they used bots to increase the song's streams by millions (via @nytimes | @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/vypP6HxlyM — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 15, 2025

