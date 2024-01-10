The much-anticipated 75th Emmy Awards, commemorating the pinnacle achievements in entertainment, are fast approaching. For those in search of the prime destination to witness this season's most esteemed award ceremony, here's exciting news. The exclusive live broadcast of the Awards will take place on Lionsgate Play on January 16 at 6:30 AM IST. Anthony Anderson to Host Strike-Delayed 75th Emmy Awards on January 15, 2024 (View Post).

Emmy Awards Streaming Date and Time In India:

The Emmy Awards are here to recognise the artistic and technical achievements in the American television industry! Stream #TheEmmyAwards live exclusively on Lionsgate Play on 16th January at 6:30 AM IST#HomeOfGlobalAwards #EmmysonLionsgatePlay pic.twitter.com/wak5dcwx6g — Lionsgate Play (@lionsgateplayIN) January 10, 2024

