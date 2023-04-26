As per latest reports, Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson has been ordered to pay $237,000 to his ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson along with $400,000 to her attorney in a child custody battle hearing. For the unaware, the actor had embroiled in legal trouble with his ex in August after he refused to pay her $10,000 per month for child support. When Tyrese Gibson Revealed He and Late Paul Walker Hooked Up With Eva Mendes' Stunt Double in 2 Fast 2 Furious at Same Time! (Watch Viral Video).

Tyrese to Pay Hefty Sum:

Judge orders Tyrese to pay $237,000 to his Ex-Wife and almost $400,000 to her attorney in child custody case 😳 pic.twitter.com/RJA21dNbcn — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 26, 2023

