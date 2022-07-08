Genndy Tartakovsky is all set to direct Sony Pictures Animation's first R-Rated film. Titled Fixed, the film will focus on a dog who finds out he is about to be neutered and follows him as he decides what to do with his last 24 hours. The movie will be a 2D feature. Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse: Miles Morales Fights The Spot in This New Still; Jason Schwartzman to Voice the Villain in Sony's Animated Marvel Film!

Check Out The Source Below:

Sony Pictures Animation are developing their first R-rated animated film, ‘FIXED’ from director Genndy Tartakovsky. The film is 2D animated & follows a dog who finds out he will get neutered in the morning & what does he do with his last night. (Source: https://t.co/R6DCDz8s1f) pic.twitter.com/ZCmJFbr9es — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)