Emily Blunt has been saved from a major wardrobe malfunction during Oppenheimer photocall in London, courtesy Florence Pugh. Florence rescued Emily when her co-star’s metallic blazer almost popped open and she made the latter turn at her and covered it up by clutching it together. Emily’s metallic gold suit had a plunging neckline and she hadn’t worn any shirt underneath. The two were seen later laughing off over the near-wardrobe malfunction. Oppenheimer Co-Stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon Do a Sassy ‘Late Night Runway’ Walk in This Funny Yet Bomb Video!

Florence Pugh Saves Emily Blunt From Wardrobe Malfunction

