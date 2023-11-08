Director Greta Gerwig, known for her recent success with Barbie, is reportedly set to helm the reboot of The Chronicles of Narnia. While currently enjoying the acclaim for her directorial venture, Gerwig's next challenge seems to be breathing new life into the beloved Narnia series. As per Collider reports, Gerwig's directorial vision will grace Netflix screens, sparking anticipation among fans eager to witness her creative rendition of the cherished fantasy realm. Filming for the anticipated reboot is scheduled to kick off next year. Barbie: Greta Gerwig Talks About Ryan Gosling, Says ‘He Brought All the Kenergy in the Film’.

See Latest News About Chronicles of Narnia Here:

