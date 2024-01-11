Grey's Anatomy, Roswell, New Mexico, and So You Think You Can Dance champion, Jeanine Mason, 32, revealed on Instagram on January 11 that she tied the knot with her husband, Nicholas, late last year. The couple, who initially connected on a dating app, exchanged personal vows on the doorstep of their New York City home—the very spot where Nicholas proposed. For her special day, Mason opted for a lace dress by Naeem Khan featuring cuffed sleeves and a matching veil. Chris Evans Gets Married to Alba Batispta in Intimate Wedding at Home!.